JHud Shows Off a Laid-Back Look with Vegan Leather Suit

Jennifer Hudson looks dressed up even when she’s laid-back!

JHud donned a beige-colored blazer paired with matching cargo pants on the February 28 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She finished off the look with gold jewelry and sneakers adorned with Gucci crystals!

“DJ Khaled was in the building, so Jennifer wanted to be more laid-back and ready to dance,” explained Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“This vegan leather suit with large cargo-style patch pockets, paired with Gucci crystal embellished sneakers, was just the look.”

Jennifer is loving her sneakers recently! She wore white sneakers embellished with pearls while lounging with Joel McHale on the February 27 show. Giving her feet a break, and keeping it super stylish, too!

During the show, JHud chatted with DJ Khaled about how he stays positive through adversity. The producer and rapper also shared details on his kid’s “big-budget” birthday party, explained what inspired him to name his album “God Did,” and opened up about crying at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where his idols Jay-Z, Fat Joe, and P Diddy were by his side.