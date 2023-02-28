DJ Khaled Gives Advice on How to Overcome a Breakup and More

DJ Khaled brought his wisdom to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The producer and rapper has found major success over the years — he was nominated for six Grammys this past year alone! — and he wants to share the life lessons he’s learned about success, family, and self-image with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” studio audience!

Lauren from Corona, California, shared on the February 28 episode of the show that she went through a major breakup recently, and that she’s hoping DJ Khaled can share some advice on how to work through this transition.

“Breakups are hard,” he told her. “I know it’s tough.

“But at the same time, you have to overcome not just the breakup, but you have to overcome everything that made you break up. What was the reason that ya’ll broke up?

“You gotta get that out your system to move forward,” he continued. “I want you to find the solution so you won’t have that same situation happen again. Always look for the solution.”

Earlier in the segment, newlywed couple Joshua and Courtney from Fresno, California, brought up the challenge of caring for themselves while keeping busy with their businesses and school, and one day, hopefully, a family.

“You have to go harder than you ever did in your life,” he said. “Of course, because of God, but because you got kids coming soon. Eventually you’re going to have a beautiful family.”

He shared that ever since he was a teenager, he stayed motivated because of the family he would eventually have one day. “Every time I did a show or I was DJing a club, or if I was in the studio or me being an entrepreneur, working… I kept it in my head, ‘I gotta win big because I got kids coming.’

“So when you go inside your business, always remember, it’s not about you, it’s about your family, it’s about the people you want to take care of.

“I want your mentality to be — there’s only one way to do it. BIG… You HAVE to win. So there’s no excuses.”

He did note that you can’t forget about your own needs: “You gotta take care of yourself in order to take care of them,” he added.

Audience member Jennifer from Visalia, California, wanted a few words of encouragement before she starts a new job she’s nervous about.

“Always be you,” Khaled told her. “Don’t ever walk into a room and not be you. Always be yourself. Being yourself is the most beautiful thing in the world. You was born genius, you was born beautiful, you was born great.”

“So when you’re at your new job, you’re blessed with a new opportunity… just be yourself.”

Simple but wise advice!