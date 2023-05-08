Juicy Body Goddess: Learn All About This Safe Space for Plus Size Women

Jennifer Hudson is shining the spotlight on a special small business owner who is going above and beyond to make prom season a memorable time for plus size teens.

On the May 8 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud spoke with Summer Lucille, the owner of plus-size dress shop Juicy Body Goddess in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Juicy Body Goddess sells all types of apparel, from casual wear to formal wear. Sizes begin at XL and go up to 6X.

Summer talked with Jennifer about her store and why she wanted to create a safe space for plus size women and teens.

“Being a chunky girl all my life, being picked on and bullied, not being able to find clothes,” she said, “I wanted to create something for plus size women, only for us, exclusively for us – no small, no medium or large. You gotta be a big girl!”

“You gotta be 2-somethin’ to do somethin’!” exclaimed Summer, stating her store’s unofficial tagline. “You gotta be over 200 pounds just to play!”

“I never went into a store and I could just fit in everything and it’s cute,” she said of her teenage years. “So I wanted to make a place where they can come and fit in everything.”

“We deserve it,” she says of herself and other plus size ladies out there. “Everybody deserves to feel good.”

“I want people to feel good in the skin they’re in right now,” she added.

Summer tells JHud that when clients enter her store, they get a warm welcome and even a hug! She considers her store a hang-out spot and a safe space for people who may not feel welcomed in other stores.

“I am for women. I am for loving yourself,” she said. “I was able to combine the two, to love yourself and be able to put people in cute fashion. That’s just my purpose.”

Summer also shared the story behind the TikTok video that went viral of her giving a prom dress to a young client for free.

“She reminded me so much of myself,” she said. She said the girl had her mother and a few aunties there with her, and they planned to split the cost of the dress between them all. Summer told Jennifer that when she got to the register to check them out, she had a feeling come over her that she should give the girl the dress for free.

“Everybody was crying, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” she recalled. “It was magical.”

“It’s free therapy for me,” she says of helping plus size teens get ready for their prom. “I get to live through them.”

Learn more about Juicy Body Goddess by heading to juicybodygoddess.com.