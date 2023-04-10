Tan France Loves Oversized Clothes, Hates How Often You Wash Your Jeans

Tan France of “Queer Eye” and “Next in Fashion” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 10 to talk all things fashion with Jennifer Hudson!

Head below to check out stylist and fashion expert Tan’s hot takes on current clothing trends, what you need to have in your wardrobe, and how often you should be washing your jeans. (Not as often as you think!)

Oversized Clothing

“I love oversized tailoring, like an oversized blazer,” he told JHud. “It can hide everything, which is always so nice.”

“And it’s comfortable,” added JHud.

“I eat a lot of pizza and a lot of fries, it’s so nice to be like, I don’t need to worry. I don’t need to suck anything in.”

Sheer Fabrics

“I love sheer everything,” said Tan. “Sometimes a sheer pant’s nice, a sheer top’s nice.” He calls sheer clothing in general “a little bit of sexy.”

Jeans

Jennifer asked Tan how often we should be washing our jeans, and Tan gave a very surprising answer. “Not very often,” he said. “I wanna say — every 20th wear.”

The crowd gasped!

“I know you think that’s gross,” replied Tan, “but find a way to clean them that’s not necessarily washing them. You’re gonna fade them. You’re gonna ruin the fit.

“I would put them in a freezer bag and put them in the freezer to kill the bacteria,” he said in all seriousness. “That’s legitimate!”

Jennifer had one last question for Tan: What was the first big fashion purchase he ever made?

“I was such an idiot,” laughed Tan. The “Queer Eye” star explained that at 17 years old, he was earning good money working at a call center because he was a great salesman.

“I wanted this pair of shoes so badly,” he said of a pair of Nicole Farhi shoes that cost him $900 (and this was in the 1990s!).

“You know my mum was not happy,” he said. “I wore them twice because they were so painful and I never wore them again. I don’t know where they are now.

“I could have done much better things with that money,” said Tan. “I can’t tell my child he can’t spend like an idiot because I did it.”