5 Times Jennifer Hudson Wore See-Through Voyetté Shoes

Whether she’s donning a lacy Mother’s Day look or experimenting with more daring designs, Jennifer Hudson loves to pair an outfit with shoes from Voyetté.

Voyetté is a Black woman-owned luxury footwear brand founded by Voyetté Lee. The Miami-based brand offers a collection of unique designs, including heels, pumps, sandals, booties, and boots, using a range of textures, fabrics, and opacities.

According to the brand’s website, “Each pair of Voyetté shoes is handcrafted from the best materials by skilled artisans who stress every single detail and aspect.”

Here are five times Jennifer stepped out in a pair of Voyettés on the show.

With Her Denim Ensemble

JHud Jenniferized a Canadian tuxedo for the April 3 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”while stepping out in Voyetté shoes. We love that little heart decal on the sole! The host wore a denim jacket and matching wide-legged jeans blinged out with sequins from head to toe.

With Her Baby-Pink Trench Coat Dress

Jennifer wore crystal-adorned translucent Nikk slingback pumps from Voyetté with a custom baby-pink trench coat-esque dress designed by luxury brand Danarys New York.

The custom dress included unique silver buttons that matched her silver jewelry, which included a necklace with a dainty heart pendant.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

With Her Asymmetrical Outfit

The host donned a body-hugging bright pink turtleneck dress on the March 30 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She wore a matching pink blazer with one side cropped above her waist. She gave some major volume to her hair while holding it back in a ponytail.

This look was paired with a gorgeous pair of clear PVC pumps adorned with crystal.

For Her Season 2 Promo

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JHud accessorized her turquoise dress with a pair of see-through Cindy PVC pumps from Voyetté for her Season 2 photo shoot. Perfect for showing a peek of that pedicure!

With Her Mother’s Day Outfit

On the May 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore a pair of Voyettéshoes with an all-white outfit consisting of an oversized blazer made with sparkle and lace, complete with matching trousers. Mama Hud walked out donning an oversized white hat, a necklace reading “MAMA” by Chari, and gold-and-diamond bracelets by East West Gem Co.