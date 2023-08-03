Jennifer Hudson Reveals Plans for New Music: She’s Working on an Album ‘Soon’

Photo by Chrisean Rose

If you’ve been craving some new songs from Jennifer Hudson, you’re in luck!

The singer, actress, and host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has revealed that she’s got her sights set on releasing new music.

“I’m going to do an album soon,” Jennifer told Real Simple magazine. The September issue cover star added: “I’m doing a talk show, but that does not mean I’m going to stop singing or acting. It’s my passion to do all of these things.”

Jennifer has previously released three studio albums: her Grammy-winning self-titled 2008 debut, 2011’s “I Remember Me,” and 2014’s “JHUD.”

The last few years have been exceptionally busy for JHud outside the recording studio. Before launching “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in September 2022, she picked up a Tony for producing the Broadway musical “A Strange Loop,” thus turning her into the 17th person in history to be named an EGOT recipient. She also starred in and produced the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Jennifer spoke to Real Simple about how she practices self-care when she’s so busy. She says she makes a point of taking her “David walks,” the stroll she takes to Starbucks with her son each morning for her first cup of coffee.

“It helps me gather myself by finding even little moments, because everything is in little small windows,” she said. “It’s stealing the mini vacations for yourself.”

“I’d like a real one, though. One of my birthday wishes when I turned 40 was to have a one week off. I’m still waiting for that and I’m about to be 42,” she continued.

“My poor phone is stressed because it’s like, ‘Dang, she ain’t even turn me off.’”

It’s been nearly 20 years since Jennifer thrilled audiences on “American Idol” with her one-of-a-kind voice. When asked what advice she would give her younger self, JHud responded, “Don’t let anyone interrupt your faith.”

“The people who say, ‘But what if…?’ Don’t listen to them,” she said. “When people discourage your dream, it’s only because they don’t dream as big as you do.”

Check out Jennifer’s full cover story for Real Simple by heading to realsimple.com/jenniferhudson.com.