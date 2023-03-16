PJ Morton & JHud Recall Meeting During a Hotel Fire Evacuation

PJ Morton had a grand time chatting with Jennifer Hudson on the March 16 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” but it was nothing like the first time the pair met!

“I was in Japan, I don’t know how many years ago,” started JHud, “and I remember being in the hotel. It was late at night.

“I was in bed, okay, and my hair was right here on the nightstand — I’mma tell you the truth!” declared JHud, not leaving out a single detail!

That’s when a noise rang out: “That fire drill went off, and they said there’s a fire in the building, and I was at the top of the hotel.”

Also staying at the hotel were PJ and the rest of Maroon 5, and they were on a high floor like JHud.

“Me and my whole crew, we run!” recalled Jennifer. “You know, you can’t take the elevator, you gotta go walk down the stairs! So I go through the stairwell and there’s Adam Levine!”

Jennifer said she started fangirling over Adam, despite the fact they were in the middle of a fire evacuation! “We were supposed to be trying to stay alive!”

PJ remembers the incident well: “Adam was like, ‘I was hanging with Jennifer, we were walking down the stairs together,’” he recalled his bandmate saying to him.

“And that’s where we first crossed paths!” she said. “And now you’re here at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show!’”

PJ has been a singer and keyboardist for Maroon 5 for 13 years. He grew up singing in his church choir, but it took a while longer for him to grow the courage to perform solo in front of others.

“I used to be so shy,” said PJ. “I could not sing in front of people, I was so nervous. The keys became my kind of comfort blanket.

“And then I fell in love with it,” he said about performing in front of a crowd.

His career in music was supported by his dad, the well-known Bishop Paul S. Morton. “My dad said he always wanted to have a musician, so he wanted to pray over my hands,” PJ told JHud. “I guess something worked!”

PJ’s 2022 Grammy-nominated album “Watch the Sun” was written and recorded during the pandemic in Bogalusa, Louisiana. The album features artists including Stevie Wonder, Nas, Jill Scott, and other big names in R&B and soul.

“I made my dream album, so for people to recognize it and for it to be touching people the way it is, it’s really special to me,” he told JHud.

“You talk about real things,” said JHud. “It gets me through every day.”

Later in the show, PJ took to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage to perform his song “Good Morning.” Check it out!