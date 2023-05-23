Blue Note Jazz Festival: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, Robert Glasper & More

Attention, music fans! You do not want to miss this three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in R&B, hip-hop, and jazz.

During his appearance on the May 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” five-time Grammy-winning musician and producer Robert Glasper promoted the Blue Note Jazz Festival, taking place at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30.

Robert told Jennifer Hudson that the festival is a continuation of his residency at the Blue Note jazz club in New York City, with celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Lalah Hathaway, Jill Scott, and Chris Rock often making appearances.

Now in its second year, the Blue Note Jazz Fest’s lineup includes headliners Nas, Chance the Rapper, and Mary J. Blige, as well as other performers. Robert Glasper is the artist in residence for all three days.

“It’s so fun,” said Robert. “The thing about this festival that’s different from other festivals is you’ll see different artists that performed already jump on stage with this artist… You’re seeing collaborations in real time that will probably never happen again.”

He added, “It’s really fun because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Find out more, including all the artists slated to perform, by visiting bluenotejazz.com.