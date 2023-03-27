MAJOR. Took His Wife to Olive Garden on Their First Date

Can you believe Grammy-nominated musician MAJOR. took his wife to Olive Garden for their first date, and it still took 15 years for them to officially get together?

The singer-songwriter, born Major R. Johnson Finley, appeared on the March 27 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and spoke about his courtship and marriage to wife Nichelle, a relationship nearly two decades in the making!

“We actually initially met just before I was heading to college,” he told Jennifer Hudson. “She’s the cousin of one of my best friends from high school. I asked if she’d go on a date with me, and I took her to Olive Garden.

“All the breadsticks and salad we wanted!” he added.

Despite those all-you-can-eat breadsticks, Nichelle wasn’t interested. “After that date, she said, ‘He’s nice, but he’s too old-fashioned.’” That didn’t deter MAJOR., who wasn’t worried. “She’ll be back,” he recalled thinking at the time.

Fifteen years later, the two met again at a wedding. “I saw her, and I said, ‘Hey Nichelle, let’s talk.’

“And we’re here!” he said. The two tied the knot in 2020, 18 years after their first date in 2002. Now, that’s a patient man!

“I’m grateful for every day,” he told JHud of being married. “This marriage thing’s an adventure!”

MAJOR. performed his song “Baby Will You Love Me” on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage, wrapping a red rose around his mic as he sang. He knows his love songs, but he knows he’s got game outside of his smooth crooning.

“I would like to say the way God made me, with or without a love song, I was able to pull the love of my life,” he said of wooing his wife. “But the love songs do help.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Later, MAJOR. and JHud joined the live studio audience to get a lesson in how to do the “Baby Will You Love Me” shuffle, the dance seen in song’s music video.

For those who want to join in: It’s four steps forward, four steps back, turn out kick, turn back kick, then turn around. Throw in a few claps, and you’ve got it, baby!

Just like Olive Garden, when you’re at the Happy Place, you’re family!