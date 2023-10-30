Carly Pearce Raises $10,000 for ASPCA with Carly’s Closet (EXCLUSIVE)

Carly Pearce is putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to her love of animals!

The Grammy-winning country music star stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat with Jennifer Hudson about her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour and reveal the impressive amount she is donating to help animals across the country!

Carly held the second annual Carly’s Closet with charitable partner the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Carly’s Closet is a pop-up shop for fans featuring hand-picked items of clothing, shoes, and accessories from the singer-songwriter’s personal collection, including items she has worn onstage.

Carly made the exclusive announcement on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that she is donating $10,000 to the ASPCA as a result of this year’s Carly’s Closet!

“I am a pet, pet, pet girl,” she told Jennifer during her appearance. “I love animals so much!”

Carly, who is nominated for two 2023 CMA awards including Female Vocalist of the Year, is currently on the road with her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, which kicked off on Oct. 20 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“My shows are built on the songwriting,” she told JHud. “I’m a songwriter first. I just really love being onstage a lot.

“Songwriting is how I felt understood, and it’s because I listened to these really sad, honest country songs as a kid,” Carly added.

Head below to check out all the cities she’ll be visiting on her tour, and stop by carlypearce.com for more info.

Country Music Made Me Do It Tour 2023 Dates:

Oct. 20 — Myrtle Beach, SC

Oct. 21 — Augusta, GA

Oct. 22 — Kissimmee, FL

Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 28 — Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 1 — Paso Robles, CA

Nov. 2 — Santa Rosa, CA

Nov. 4 — Tacoma, WA

Nov. 16 — Chicago, IL

Nov. 17 — Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 18 — Detroit, MI

Country Music Made Me Do It Tour 2024 Dates:

March 8 — London, UK

March 9 — Belfast, UK

March 10 — Glasgow, UK

March 14 — Jacksonville, FL

March 15 — Tampa, FL

March 16 — Orlando, FL

March 21 — Des Moines, IA

March 22 — St. Louis, MO

March 23 — Columbus, OH

March 27 — Vancouver, BC

March 29 — Seattle, WA

March 30 — Eugene, OR

April 4 — Denver, CO

April 5 — Salt Lake City, UT

April 6 — Boise, ID

April 11 — Austin, TX

April 13 — Tulsa, OK

April 18 — Indianapolis, IN

April 19 — Milwaukee, WI

April 20 — Saint Paul, MN

April 25 — Nashville, TN

April 26 — Knoxville, TN

April 27 — Pittsburgh, PA

May 2 — Montreal, QC

May 3 — Ottawa, ON

May 4 — Buffalo, NY

May 9 — Long Island, NY

May 10 — Boston, MA

May 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA

May 16 — Greenville, SC

May 17 — Charlotte, NC

May 18 — Charleston, WV

May 30 — Toledo, OH

May 31 — Chicago, IL

June 1 — Grand Rapids, MI

June 6 — Sioux Falls, SD

June 7 — Omaha, NE

June 8 — Kansas City, MO

June 13 — Biloxi, MS

June 14 — Atlanta, GA

June 15 — Lexington, NY

June 20 — Philadelphia, PA

June 21 — Baltimore, MD

June 22 — Raleigh, NC

June 27 — Phoenix, AZ

June 28 — Inglewood, CA

June 29 — Sacramento, CA

August 2 — Detroit Lakes, MN