NAACP Image Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Outstanding Talk Series & Outstanding Talk Show Host!

2025 is starting off strong for “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The 56th NAACP Image Awards nominations were announced, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” scored two nominations: Outstanding Talk Series, and Outstanding Talk Show Host for Jennifer Hudson.

The NAACP Image Awards honors outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature and celebrates artists and entertainers of color.

Jennifer won her category in 2023 during the show’s debut season, while “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was honored as Outstanding Talk Series in 2024.

“Thank you to the NAACP,” Jennifer said in an acceptance speech on behalf of everyone at the show. “I love you, and I thank you for always supporting me and encouraging me on this journey.”

Voting begins on Tuesday, January 7 and closes Friday, February 7. The best part: YOU can help JHud win! Visit vote.naacpimageawards.net to cast your vote for Jennifer and the show!

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will take place on Saturday, February 22, and will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET.