This Inspiring Woman Has Helped Over 600,000 Students Get Into College

Six hundred thousand students have one incredible woman to thank for helping them get into college.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson welcomed Dr. Theresa Price from Walnut, California, the founder and CEO of the National College Resources Foundation and the Black College Expo.

Dr. Price’s nonprofit organization aims to reduce high school dropout rates and increase enrollment to college or certificate programs among students in communities with underserved, underrepresented, at-risk low-resource populations in addition to those in the foster system or experiencing house insecurity.

How the National College Resources Foundation Helps Students Achieve Their Dreams

The National College Resources Foundation helps students in the following ways:

College Expo: These events provide information on jobs, internships, and careers as well as informative seminars and workshops. Students can be accepted to colleges or receive scholarships on the spot and have their college application fees waived!

Internships and Careers: High school and college students can receive help learning about open internships, learn how to write a professional résumé, and hone their interviewing skills.

Movement Enrichment Program: This is an initiative aimed at mentoring and tutoring elementary, middle, and high school students and guiding them toward a secondary education.

Students Think S.T.E.A.M.: NCRF has partnered with universities and corporations to provide training to students K-12 in all elements of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. NCRF’s STEAM Mobile visits schools, youth programs, churches, neighbor block parties, and other youth activities to inform and encourage students toward careers in S.T.E.A.M.

Student Athlete Program: This program advises student athletes hoping to play their sport at a higher level so they are aware of NCAA Eligibility Center requirements.

The program has been running for 25 years, and in that time, Dr. Price has helped over 600,000 students get into college. She has also helped secure over $5 billion in scholarships.

Dr. Price told “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that her organization has broken generational cycles and changed the trajectories of students’ lives.

“So many people don’t feel like they can do, so many people count themselves out,” she said of working with young people of color. “They don’t feel loved, needed, and wanted. And our whole organization is to fill them up and empower them [so they know] that they are loved, they are needed, they are wanted.”

Dr. Price got emotional talking about her years of helping students pursue higher education. “I feel so blessed to be chosen as a vessel to serve,” she said while tearing up.

Jennifer surprised Dr. Price by inviting to the show some of the students whose lives she’s changed through the National College Resources Foundation.

“You mean the world to me, Dr. Price,” said one student. “I’m standing here as a college graduate thanks to you… I had a job two weeks after graduation because of you.”

Find out more by visiting thecollegeexpo.org.