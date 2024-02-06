The People’s Music School: How This Tuition-Free Music School Empowers Chicago Youth

Sponsored by American Family Insurance | Jennifer Hudson understands the power of music, which is why she’s shining a light on a Chicago school that aims to empower children by bringing music into their lives.

For Black History Month, Jennifer has teamed up with American Family Insurance to celebrate dreamers who change the world.

Jennifer invited Natalie Butler and Nyle Taylor from her hometown of Chicago to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to hear about their nonprofit, The People’s Music School.

Natalie is the dean of learning and teaching and Nyle is assistant band director at The People’s Music School, a free music school serving youth from underserved communities throughout Chicago.

The school’s mission is to deliver access to the benefits of a high-quality, tuition-free music education.

They believe that music is transformative and that a music education can help students grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually, as well as help them develop a foundation of responsibility, self-esteem, resilience and purpose.

The school currently enrolls 770 students — all free of charge — and boasts a 100% college acceptance rate.

Jennifer surprised Natalie and Nyle with a $10,000 so The People’s Music School can continue to bring musicinto children’s lives.

For more information and to learn how to donate or volunteer for The People’s Music School, visit peoplesmusicschool.org.