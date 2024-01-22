Common Promotes Self-Care in New Book: ‘We Need Mental Health Support in Our Communities’

Common is opening up about his journey to mental and physical wellness.

The hip-hop legend stopped by Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to promote his new book “And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self.”

“This book is about a practical way for us to live the happiest, best life we can live,” the rapper, actor, and activist revealed to fellow Chicago native Jennifer Hudson. “This book is my journey of working on myself.”

“And Then We Rise” follows the Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winner as he discovers the benefits of self-care. The book is made up of four sections:

“The Food” focuses on nutrition and the reasons behind Common deciding to become a vegan; “The Body” covers the artist’s fitness journey; “The Mind” is about Common prioritizing his mental health; and “The Soul” explores Common’s journey of spiritual well-being.

What all of these things share is that they are all parts of the ultimate goal of discovering self-love.

“This book is really a love letter to my community, about loving and taking care of ourselves,” the music icon told JHud. “One of the best ways we can combat all the negativity, the anxiety, the depression is to actually love yourself.”

Common was especially passionate about encouraging people to take their mental health seriously. “We need mental health support in our communities,” he added. “And we need to make sure that we’re not talking about it like it’s something we shouldn’t do.”

Every member of Jennifer’s live studio audience went home with a copy of “And Then We Rise”!

You can pick up your copy of Common’s “And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self” at Amazon and wherever books are sold.