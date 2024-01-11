Emmy Award Winners: Shows to Binge Right Now

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday, January 15, and many of Jennifer Hudson's guests from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” went home with an Emmy!

Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson hosted the festivities, which honored the best in primetime television from the past year.

Check out our Emmy must-watch list featuring some of the big names featured on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"!

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Niecy Nash-Betts, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts told Jennifer that despite all the buzz she received for her role in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” she had yet to write an Emmy speech.

“If they call my name, I kind of have an idea of what I would want to say,” she said. “But I haven’t put pen to paper.”

“Well, you got that idea good and ready because I got a feeling you are on your way,” Jennifer predicted. (And she was right!)

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

The long-running sketch show picked up two Emmys, including Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. Check out some of the best current and former cast members on the show!

“Abbott Elementary”

Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Star, producer, writer, and creator Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, making her the first Black woman in over 40 years to win in this category!

Quinta shared with Jennifer Hudson that though “Abbott Elementary” was inspired by her mother, the title of the show pays tribute to a teacher named Miss Abbott. “She was one of the most influential teachers I’ve ever had in my life,” Quinta said.

“She called me when she found out and she was very emotional about it,” she recalled. “One of the most positive things to come from it is she’s doing speaking engagements. She’s helping other educators. She’s kind of spreading what made her such a good teacher to other teachers, and I think that’s really important.”

“Barry”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Henry Winkler isn’t just the star of the HBO series “Barry” — he’s a fan who finds out what’s happening in the story every week along with the rest of the world.

“When I watch it, I watch it on Sunday nights so I can see what is going on!” he said.

Henry called the final season of the critically acclaimed comedy series “amazing.” “It got so bent out of shape this year that I needed to take a flashlight with me to set — what is going on?!” he exclaimed.

“Beef”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Steven Yeun, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ali Wong, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Beef” star Ashley Park spoke to Jennifer about the series, which she calls a “wildly unpredictable, dark, moving revenge tale.”

Ashley plays Naomi, a stay-at-home mom, someone who “I don’t want to hang out with,” Ashley said, laughing. “She’s very passive-aggressive, very insecure. I was very excited to play her because he was so different from other characters I’ve played.”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

The star and creator of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Robin Thede — the first Black woman in entertainment history to create a TV sketch series — spoke to Jennifer Hudson about hiring only Black women writers for her HBO comedy series, and gave JHud an open invitation to appear on the show, too!

“The whole show is run by women of color,” she told JHud. “It’s just unheard of… To create an environment where you don’t have to explain your identity before you pitch your ideas, I just think that’s what’s so great.”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Sam Claflin revealed to Jennifer that he learned to sing for his lead role on the Amazon Prime Video miniseries “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

“I never dreamt of singing on an album, but singing on an album in an American accent is a whole ’nother ballgame,” he said.

“I’ve never been in a recording studio before my audition for this,” he recalled. “I learned a lot.”

But he doesn’t have any interest in pursuing a music career. “I have no intention of continuing!” he said. “It’s terrifying!”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Talk Series

Roy Wood Jr. told Jennifer that even though the host of “The Daily Show” was in flux after Trevor Noah announced his departure, the show would go on.

“The mission has not changed of the show,” he said. “There’s a lot of craziness in the world. We have to try and break it down and make it simple, make it plain, and make it funny.”

“I’m thankful that Trevor Noah gave me an opportunity for the last seven, eight years to be a part of that journey and tell relevant stories,” Roy said.

“Dancing with the Stars”

Derek Hough, Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

“You’re being judged and scrutinized,” Derek Hough told JHud about performing in the public eye. “At a very young age, I had to believe in myself.”

“In order to feel like I was worthy, I had to succeed, I had to win — only then I would feel like I was enough,” he said. “What I didn’t really realize at the time is it’s not about what we achieve in this life that matters but who we become as a person that’s really going to fulfill us.”

“When you start to realize that, then you already are enough,” he added. “I wish I could tell little Derek that.”

“Jeopardy!”

Outstanding Game Show

Mayim Bialik discussed being one of the hosts of “Jeopardy!” following Alex Trebek’s passing. “When I first started hosting, I was just excited to hear people getting so many things right,” she said. “Every time they got something right, I was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing! You know so many things!’”

“The Last of Us”

Nick Offerman, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Storm Reid, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Melanie Lynskey, who stars on the HBO series “The Last of Us,” told Jennifer she only agreed to appear on the hit show because her husband, Jason Ritter, is a huge fan of the video game on which it’s based.

“I’m always tired, so every time a job comes up, I’m like ‘Mmm… do I want to?’” she told the host.

“And he was like, ‘It’s ‘The Last of Us’!’ It’s his favorite video game of all time,” she said. “He loves it. And then I read the script, and it was so good.”

As for what it was like filming the series, Melanie called the experience “horrific and disgusting.”

“There’s a scene I took part in where swarms of mushroom-faced zombie monsters come out of the ground, and it was all practical — people in makeup that took hours and hours,” said Melanie.

“And there were stunt performers, and circus performers, and acrobats, and people tumbling and running as fast as they can towards you, hundreds of people with this makeup on,” she recalled, adding of her terror in the scenes, “There was not a lot of acting involved!”

“Queer Eye”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Netflix’s makeover series won an Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Co-host Bobby Berk shared details about “Queer Eye” filming in New Orleans for their seventh season.

“A lot of sweat, because we filmed in New Orleans in the middle of summer,” he said. “New Orleans is so unique, it’s not [just] unlike any other city in the U.S., but any other city in the world. The food, the culture, the music — it was like we were in another country, and it was just amazing.”

“Ted Lasso”

Sam Richardson, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Declan Lowney, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

“I would happily play [my character Rebecca] until her teeth fall out,” Hannah Waddingham told JHud of her "Ted Lasso" character.

Brendon Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the Apple TV+ hit series, discussed with Jennifer about the possibility of a “Ted Lasso” movie and shared what it was like visiting the White House with his co-stars.

“Wednesday”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

“Wednesday” star Christina Ricci revealed how obsessed her 8-year-old son is with the character of Wednesday Addams.

“He watched ‘Wednesday’ twice, he loved it so much,” she said. “He wanted me to dye his hair black. He said, ‘How can I be a male Wednesday?’”

“I can’t be involved in this. People are going to think I forced you to do this,” she said. “It can’t be black.”

“The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The HBO series, co-starring show guests Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson, earned five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for Jennifer Coolidge.

“She actually got me into wine, into drinking,” Adam told Jennifer during his appearance on the show.

Adam said he was never a big drinker, but decided to indulge in all the amazing wine Italy had to offer — with the encouragement of his co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

“I’m not going to say no to a glass of wine with Jennifer Coolidge. I’m not insane,” he said.

See the full list of winners by visiting emmys.com.