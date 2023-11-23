‘Saturday Night Live’: Best of SNL Cast Members on the Show

Jennifer Hudson loves spending time with the stars of “Saturday Night Live”!

Many of the cast members, both past and present, of the long-running NBC sketch series have stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss their time on “SNL,” as well as their current projects.

No matter what they talk about, one thing’s for sure — there’s gonna be a lot of laughs!

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler starred on “SNL” for five seasons, from 1991 to 1995. After leaving the show, he went on to find box office success with dozens of films, including “The Wedding Singer” and “Grown Ups.” He hosted the show for the first time in 2019 and went on to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Adam appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss his unlikely status as a fashion icon and recall fond memories of filming his movie “Sandy Wexler” with Jennifer.

He also shared his thoughtson his teenage daughters, Sadie and Sunny, pursuing a career in comedy like their dad.

“My older daughter wants to go to college for it, and they’re both very good,” Adam told Jennifer. “They both think about it a lot and work hard at it.” But no pressure — “I just want them to be happy.”

Kevin Nealon

Kevin Nealon boasts one of the longest runs on “SNL” — he starred on the show for nine seasons, from 1986 to 1995. After leaving the show, he found success on the Showtime series “Weeds” and with multiple stand-up tours. He also starred in several films with his “SNL” buddy Adam Sandler.

During his two appearances on the show, Kevin shared details with Jennifer about his book of caricatures and told behind-the-scenes stories about Prince at “SNL” after-parties.

Most recently, the comedian revealed his journey of proposing to his wife on Halloween, then Thanksgiving, and then Christmas before he finally got the nerve to pop the question!

Jay Pharoah

Master impressionist and comedian Jay Pharoah appeared on “SNL” for six seasons, from 2010 to 2016.

During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jay blew Jennifer away with his impressions of Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington, and more!

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim has been a cast member since 2018, starting with the show’s 44th season.

Ego joined Jennifer on the couch to explain the meaning of her name. She also shared that before landing her breakout gig on “Saturday Night Live,” she was actually pre-med at the University of Southern California. The talented comedian also performed a hilarious impression of Dionne Warwick!

Casey Wilson

Before starring on “Happy Endings” and releasing her book of essays, “The Wreckage of My Presence,” Casey Wilson appeared on “SNL” for two seasons, from 2008 to 2009.

During her chat with JHud, Casey joked about hoping her children become influencers and revealed the depths of her obsession with Christmas.

Rob Riggle

Former “The Daily Show” correspondent (and former Marine!) Rob Riggle appeared on “SNL” for just one season, from 2004 to 2005.

The comedy actor spoke about how he left his military career behind to work on his goal of joining the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Rob also shared how surreal it was for him to film the sequel to “Dumb and Dumber” with his comedy hero Jim Carrey.