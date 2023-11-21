Adam Sandler on Raising Teenage Daughters: ‘They’re Grown Up, ‘I Hate It’

Adam Sandler is more than supportive of his daughters taking after their old man!

The movie star and “Saturday Night Live” alum appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat with Jennifer Hudson about his new film, his stand-up tour, and what it’s like being a dad to two teenage girls — both of whom are breaking out as comedy stars in their own right.

Adam’s daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, have appeared in several of their famous dad’s films. The sisters starred in 2023’s “You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” and the upcoming animated movie “Leo.”

“My older daughter wants to go to college for it, and they’re both very good," Adam told Jennifer. "They both think about it a lot and work hard at it."

But he's not putting any pressure on them to follow in his footsteps. “I just want them to be happy," he said.

Check out more family talk between Adam and JHud below!

Adam Shares the Challenges of Raising Teenage Girls

Jennifer commented that Adam’s girls look so grown up!

“They’re grown up. I hate it,” said Adam. “When you have kids, all you think about is them as little kids… it’s a whole new lifestyle at home.”

“I’m not ready for it,” he added.

“Just this year they started with the makeup. It’s nonstop makeup,” he said. “I like them without the makeup. I see them putting it on, and I’m going, ‘It was perfect before, what the hell are we doing here?’”

Adam admitted that he and his wife get anxious now that his older daughter is driving on her own. “We're both nervous, we’re like ‘Please god, let them be safe out there.’ Because L.A. is a crazy place for driving,” said Adam. “But my daughter’s doing great.”

Jennifer and Adam Bond Over Their Kids Not Liking Their On-Screen Kissing Scenes

Jennifer and Adam became close while starring in the 2017 comedy “Sandy Wexler,” which was co-written and produced by Adam.

During filming, Jennifer and her son, David, who was six years old at the time, would often hang out with Adam and his whole family. “We got so close, we just think you’re the best,” Adam told JHud.

Jennifer recalled her son’s reaction when he saw his mother kissing Adam in the film.

“He couldn’t understand it,” she said, remembering him asking her, “Mommy, why are you kissing Adam Sandler?”

Adam can relate. “They’re not thrilled about that,” he said. “My wife is always telling them, ‘It’s okay, it’s part of the job, let daddy kiss.’”