Henry Winkler

Jennifer welcomes educator Angelique Williams and her 6-year-old student Emora from Cleveland, Ohio. Angelique is the dean of students at East Academy and founder of the nonprofit Let Art Breathe, which helps her students with social-emotional learning through performing arts. Every day at school, Angelique’s student Emora asks her “best friend” Angelique if she has found a husband yet. Last month, Emora decided to help Angelique by doing a little prayer at the lunch table. Angelique filmed Emora’s prayer and the video has gone viral online.

Jennifer welcomes 17-year-old Amber Wilsondebriano from Charleston, South Carolina, who recently made history for being crowned the first Black homecoming queen at her school, Porter-Gaud School. The school is 155 years old and has been doing homecoming court for over 40 years. Amber feels overjoyed to create a legacy that means so much and wants to inspire other young kids to know that anything is possible, regardless of their race. Amber hopes her story of representation shows people that times are changing and that there is hope, positivity, and love everywhere in the world.