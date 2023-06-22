JHud, Chance The Rapper, Bashir Salahuddin & More Celebrate Chicago

Chicago, represent!

Jennifer Hudson often speaks fondly of her hometown of Chicago, and she loves chatting with her guests about the wonder that is the Windy City.

Head below to check out some Chi-town talk, featuring Fortune Feimster and Kumail Nanjiani discussing meeting their spouses in Chicago, Dermot Mulroney revealing details about filming “My Best Friend’s Wedding” all over the city, Chance the Rapper talking about growing up in Chicago, and more!

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper and JHud have “a Chicago moment” as they talk about the specific neighborhoods where they grew up.

“I always say that it allows my feet to touch the ground,” said JHud as to why she still lives in her hometown.

When JHud asked why Chance still lives in Chi-town, he replied, “Real people, and my family is there… There’s a lot of beautiful places that I love to visit, but there’s no place like home.”

Bashir Salahuddin

Bashir Salahuddin, who originally hails from Chicago’s South Shore, created his HBO Max show “South Side” to present a different view of his hometown that people don’t often get to see portrayed in the media.

“I’m from Chicago, and our city, it’s a place, usually, when you’re reading news about Chicago, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God,’” he told JHud.

“So [my writing partner and I] thought, let’s show a side of the city those of us who are from there know. Which is: the funniest people you’ve ever met, a hometown vibe, with damn good food… It really feels like a small town in a big city.

“Our show focuses on that,” he added. “The comedy and the lighter side of things.”

“We gotta accentuate the positive,” agreed JHud. “We have to get in there to highlight the great things of Chicago.”

Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster told JHud that she decided to film her latest comedy special at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier because she met her now-wife at a gay pride event in Chicago.

“I talk about getting engaged and getting married, and it just felt like a nice sort of personal touch being in Chicago because that’s where I met my wife, and I wanted to celebrate that,” she explained.

Plus, she added, “Chicago also is such an awesome city.”

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney is not a Chicago native, but he’s worked in the city many times over the course of his career. One of the most notable films he shot in Chi-town was the classic rom-com “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” which included the iconic scene of him and Julia Roberts on the boat in the Chicago River.

“The bridges that we’re going over, we have to cut — how could you miss her, it’s Julia! They’re yelling, ‘Julia! Julia!’”

Dermot is even a fan of the city’s O’Hare airport. “It’s the best airport,” Dermot said. “I don’t know if it is, but I tell myself that, so every time I go in there, I won’t have any delays!”

Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz is a proud Chicago local, growing up on the North Side, not too far from Wrigley Field. “Chicago’s the greatest,” he said. “I love the food. Chicago food — you could put the word ‘Chicago’ in front of any food, and it makes it sound better.”

“You’ve never had a pickle until you’ve had a Chicago pickle!” he exclaimed.

He also gave an example of a thick Chicago accent, which he says comes out when he’s angry — usually when he’s yelling at bad drivers.

Jacob Latimore

Jacob Latimore is from Milwaukee, which is fairly close to Chicago, but there’s still a lot of Chicago-specific lingo he had to learn while filming TV series “The Chi.”

“All my castmates are from Chicago, born and raised, so I get to feed off their energy,” he told JHud.

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani lived in Chi-town for a bit, though he said the comedic actor and his wife had to leave Chicago “on bad terms.”

“I want to go back and reclaim Chicago… I do miss Chicago,” he said.

“Just don’t go when it’s too cold,” advised JHud.

“Okay, so don’t go for those eight months of the year,” Kumail joked.