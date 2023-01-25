Why Bashir Salahuddin Cast a Local Snow Cone Man in His TV Show ‘South Side’

“South Side” actor and creator Bashir Salahuddin wants to show the world all the reasons he loves his hometown of Chicago!

“We got some Chicago people in the house!” Bashir exclaimed to studio audience applause as he joined fellow Chi-town native Jennifer Hudson on the couch during the show.

Bashir, who originally hails from Chicago’s South Shore, created his HBO Max show “South Side” to present a different side to his hometown that people don’t often get to see portrayed in the media.

“I’m from Chicago, and our city, it’s a place, usually, when you’re reading news about Chicago, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God,’” he told JHud.

“So [my writing partner and I] thought, let’s show a side of the city those of us who are from there know. Which is: the funniest people you’ve ever met, a hometown vibe, with damn good food… It really feels like a small town in a big city.

“Our show focuses on that,” he added. “The comedy and the lighter side of things.”

“We gotta accentuate the positive,” agreed JHud. “We have to get in there to highlight the great things of Chicago.”

Bashir also discussed casting people from the community for roles on “South Side,” including a local man selling snow cones. “He was the funniest person ever, and a couple days later, I had our folks go talk to him, and now he’s on the show,” he said.