Jennifer Hudson Goes Horseback Riding & Whale Watching in Her Latest California Adventure

After heading up the mountain to Big Bear to learn how to ski, Jennifer traveled up the California coast to Santa Barbara for a day full of whale watching and horseback riding!

First up, Jennifer met up with her best friend, Walter Williams, on board the Condor Express to go whale watching. Walter, who loves a fun costume, was dressed up as a sailor!

With Captain Dave Beezer at the helm, the boat drove into the Santa Barbara channel — which was recently renamed the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area to mark a commitment to responsible and sustainable watching of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, one of only two such areas in the whole United States!

“Did you see that! Did you see that!” exclaimed Jennifer while jumping up and down after having seen a pair of whales breaching the surface.

A whale even got super close to the boat! “I got to look him right upside the head!” said Jennifer. “I’ve always wanted to see a whale with my very own eyes.”

Next up, Jennifer and Walter, now wearing a cowboy getup, visited Los Padres Outfitters to learn how to ride a horse.

Jennifer learned how to get on top of her horse, Root Beer, and take him for a leisurely ride. The two enjoyed a lovely stroll, including a few pitstops for Root Beer to grab a snack from a nearby tree.

“This was a wonderful, wonderful time,” said Jennifer at the end of her day. “We got to whale watch, we saw dolphins, I met ol’ Root Beer here.”

Jennifer and Walter both agreed: “We have to come back!”

