She Is Foundation: Helping Women in Need Secure Housing, Food, Clothing, and More

This inspiring California woman is helping others avoid the challenges she faced while growing up in the foster care system.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson surprised audience member Tyara Lee when she called her to join her onstage!

Tyara, from Upland, California, wrote to the show about her difficult childhood and how it inspired her to dedicate her life to helping others in need.

Tyara grew up in foster care in Compton, California. Her mother struggled with addiction and mental health issues and was unable to care for her, and she was placed into foster care at birth. After living in a few different foster homes, she moved in with her great-grandparents but still lacked the resources she needed to transition from childhood to adulthood.

“It was tough being told that I was just a little Black girl who would not amount to anything,” she told Jennifer. “I’m showing them — they were wrong!”

Despite her circumstances, Tyara prevailed through the challenges and kept herself busy by partaking in every class, activity, and after-school program her school had to offer.

When Tyara was 18, she aged out and was on her own. She struggled to find stable housing and couch-surfed and slept in her car while applying to housing programs.

She worked four jobs while attending college as a full-time student. Tyara earned her honorary doctoral degree and graduated from Pasadena City College with her associate degree. She also earned a certificate in business.

Tyara decided to use her life experience to give back to others. In 2018, she opened the She Is Foundation Network, a nonprofit that helps thousands of women by connecting them with resources in their community (such as housing, financial literacy, and employment) and has provided grants to women in need.

How She Is Foundation Network Helps Women and Girls in Need

The She Is Foundation Network focuses on six areas:

Mental Health: She Is Foundation Network is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and providing support through virtual counseling, therapy, group sessions, and more. They also host vision board classes so people can think positively about the goals they want to achieve.

Housing: The nonprofit is committed to providing women with affordable and secure housing options.

Employment: She Is Foundation Network aims to empower women by providing employment opportunities. They help connect women in need to jobs that are hiring and provide workshops focused on résumé building, interviewing, and job training, and hold networking events.

Free Food: The organization provides vouchers, gift cards, and resources for local food drives and banks. They also host a weekly food drive.

Financial Literacy: She Is Foundation Network helps women develop the skills and knowledge needed to manage their finances successfully by offering a range of workshops focused on investing, budgeting, and debt management.

Free Clothing: She Is Foundation Network understands that clothing can make a big difference in the impressions we make on others and how we feel about ourselves. That’s why they offer gift cards, vouchers, and other resources to access clean clothing.

Tyara said she hopes to show people that you can come out of any circumstance. She hopes her story inspires others and spreads love and encouragement.

“So many women are going through things, and just to be an instrument of either inspiration, encouragement, or resources, it changes their lives in so many ways,” she told Jennifer.

“I want to be the person I wish I had growing up,” she added.

To learn more about the She Is Foundation Network, visit sheisfoundationnetwork.org.