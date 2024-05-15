Dad Honors Late Son by Providing Mental Health Support to Young People

Sponsored by Denny’s | This inspiring family is using a personal tragedy to show young people struggling with their mental health that they are never alone.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Chris Locke and his daughter Kat Locke-Jones to Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The father and daughter from Baltimore, Maryland, are the founders of UnLocke the Light, a foundation that provides mental health resources for teenagers and young adults.

UnLocke the Light was named in honor of Sean Locke, Chris’ son and Kat’s brother, who died by suicide in 2018 while he was a college student. Chris and Kat want to make sure that no young person feels like they have nowhere to turn when their mental health is suffering.

The foundation aims to educate high school and college students about the signs of depression, remove the stigma of depression, and make available resources to help people with depression and those contemplating suicide.

They also aim to assist young people with the difficult transitions in life, helping them gain the tools to live with mental illness, and learn how to cope with life’s challenges.

“He was this loving, caring person,” Chris said of his son. “He was this dynamic person… Outwardly, he looked very successful and very confident.

“But he was really hiding behind a mask,” continued Chris. “He was dealing with this disease that’s indiscriminate… He didn’t do anything to get this. It’s a disease, and you have to get help.”

Chris and Kat also renovated the house where Sean lived while studying at the University of Delaware and founded Sean’s House, a safe haven designed to provide in-person support 24/7 for young adults ages 14 to 24 struggling with their mental health.

Teens and young adults can visit Sean’s House to talk about their mental health or substance use challenges with professionals and other young adult peers who have experienced similar challenges.

“What we’ve tried to do is take this tragedy and try to use it to help other people,” Chris told Jennifer on the show. “To let them know you don’t have to suffer in silence — you can ask for help, and you don’t have to feel guilty for asking for help.”

Jennifer surprised Chris and Kat with $10,000 on behalf of Denny’s so that Sean’s House and UnLocke the Light Foundation can continue to help young people in need.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with Denny’s to launch “Stacks of Love,” a new segment on the show that shines a light on layered stories that celebrate authentic conversations around mental health — because there’s no better time than now to focus on your well-being.

As America’s Diner, Denny’s is a place that welcomes you as you are. Denny’s is committed to highlighting mental health awareness.

To learn more about how Denny’s is promoting mental health awareness, head to dennys.com .

And for more info on Sean’s House, head to seanshousesl24.com .