Best of Celebrity Books for National Reading Month

Jennifer Hudson loves a good book!

In honor of National Reading Month, JHud is putting the spotlight on all the celebrities who have written books that will surely inspire, enlighten, and entertain anyone who opens their pages.

Matthew Perry, Lindsey Vonn, Tamera Mowry-Housley and “Below Deck: Mediterranean” star Captain Sandy Yawn opened up about their biographies, while Justin Baldoni shared why his adolescence inspired him to write about raising boys.

Then there's “Whiteout” authors Angie Thomas and Dhonielle Clayton talking about why representation matters in their teen book series, plus Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Max Greenfield, Chrissy Metz, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste sharing the inspiration behind their children’s books.

Check out these celebs discussing their books below!

Matthew Perry — ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’

Matthew Perry’s memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” chronicles his decades-long struggle with drug addiction. “When you get to a real low, that’s a time when you can help the most people,” he says of why he chose to write his book, which hit number one on the New York Times bestsellers list. “It was time for me to help the most people.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley — ‘You Should Sit Down for This’

Tamera Mowry-Housley told Jennifer Hudson about her new book “You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Life, Wine, and Cookies,” which details the challenges of being a child star, the ups and downs of dating and marriage, and her struggles with depression.

Justin Baldoni — ‘Boys Will Be Human’

“I wrote this book because I desperately needed a book like this,” the “Jane the Virgin” actor told JHud of his latest book, “Boys Will Be Human,” which he wrote specifically for young boys and teens to let them know they’re not alone. He said that he hopes his book shows young boys that it’s okay to be vulnerable.

Captain Sandy Yawn — ‘Be the Calm or Be the Storm’

Captain Sandy Yawn, star of the Bravo reality series “Below Deck” recently released her first book, “Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm.”

“I wanted to reach people’s hearts and tell them the real story of who Sandy was before she became a captain, how I became a captain, and what I do to defuse situations,” said Captain Sandy Yawn on the show.

“I wanted people to know — don’t give up on people if they’re suffering from addiction or mental illness. Invest in them and give them the opportunity.”

Lindsey Vonn — ‘Rise: My Story’

Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn detailed her struggles with mental health and low self-image in her memoir, “Rise: My Story.”

“A lot of people didn’t understand it. How could you be an Olympian and have depression?” she told JHud on the show.

Despite her success, Lindsey said, “It was hard to be at the top and be in my hotel room all alone, isolating.” These days, Lindsey said, “I feel great now.”

Chrissy Metz — 'When I Talk to God, I Talk About You'

Chrissy Metz's relationship with her boyfriend of three years, Bradley Collins, is going so well, the two have teamed up for a children's book!

“All we were doing was talking because we were social distancing,” Chrissy said of her courtship with Bradley. “We talked about how prayer was so important in our lives."

“It’s just this collective consciousness of positivity that I feel is so important,” she told JHud. “We decided to write a book about that to install that in young minds and hearts.”

Kirby Howell-Baptiste — 'Little Black Girl: Oh, the Things You Can Do!'

Kirby Howell-Baptiste's children’s book “Little Black Girl: Oh, the Things You Can Do!" as well as “Little Black Boy: Oh, the Things You Will Do!” are about celebrating Black joy and empowerment.

“If only someone could tell you all the stuff you know now, it would save you so much anguish and heartache," she told JHud on the show.

"If someone just said when you were a kid, ‘Everything you are is okay, you can do whatever you put your mind to,’ so many of us wouldn’t have to be dealing with what we’re dealing with as adults.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt — 'Good Night, Sister'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt told JHud that her new children’s book, “Good Night, Sister,” was inspired by her relationship with her big sister, Christina.

"This book really is to celebrate that relationship that I have with my sister, and also sisterhood and the importance of being able to find that person you can turn to at a young age who will give you a hug and help you through a scary moment and help you find confidence and bravery," she said on the show.

Max Greenfield — 'This Book Is Not a Present'

Max Greenfield, star of “The Neighborhood” came on the show to tell JHud about his new children’s book, “This Book Is Not a Present,” which is dedicated to children who do not want to be gifted books!

“[The book is about] walking kids through opening a gift, [they find out] it’s a book, and they’re disappointed,” he said. “They’ve explored those feelings and are maybe happy [afterward].”

Angie Thomas and Dhonielle Clayton — 'Whiteout'

Angie Thomas and Dhonielle Clayton, authors of the book "Whiteout" (along with Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon), came by the show to discuss their new book "Whiteout" and why it’s so important for young people to feel they are represented in storytelling.