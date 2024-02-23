JHud Helps Make Over Your Home Sweepstakes: Watch & Win

It’s HGTV Week at “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and Jennifer Hudson wants to help you make over your home!

To celebrate HGTV stars appearing on the show all week long, we are giving away a JHud x HGTV Giveaway Bundle!

Enter for a chance to win:

Gift Card for $500 so you can kick-start a home design project!

Signed copy of “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home” by “Home Town” star and home renovation expert Erin Napier

Copy of “Ignite Joy: A 90-Day Alignment Planner” by “Married to Real Estate” star and real estate expert Egypt Sherrod

Signed copy of “House + Love = Home: Creating Warm, Intentional Spaces for a Beautiful Life” by “From Fixer to Fabulous” star and design expert Jenny Marrs

Here’s how you can enter "JHud Helps Make Over Your Home Sweepstakes" for your chance to win:

Watch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Friday, February 23

Look for the SECRET CODE WORD that will pop up on the screen sometime during the show

that will pop up on the screen sometime during the show Come back here and enter your information and the SECRET CODE WORD

**Entry period ends on Friday, March 1, at 5:59 a.m. PT.

Good luck!