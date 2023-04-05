Roy Wood Jr & JHud Taste-Test Bizarre Food Combos

Roy Wood Jr. stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 5, and since the comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent has some major food opinions, Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige thought it would be a good idea for them to taste-test some bizarre food combos together!

“This looks like all the food you eat when you don’t have all the stuff you need,” said Roy upon seeing all the suspicious food combos laid out for them to try.

“That’s TikTok for you,” replied Paige.

Potato chips with cream cheese and caviar

First up: pairing potato chips with cream cheese… and caviar.

“It’s not bad,” said Paige upon taking a bite.

“No, it is bad,” corrected Roy. “It tastes like a potato chip inside fish grease.”

Grilled cheese with chocolate chips

Next, the trio tried grilled cheese made with melted chocolate chips. You’d think the chocolate might inspire a sweeter reaction — but no.

“TikTok is lying to you,” said Roy after taking a bite.

Mustard with Oreos

JHud, Roy, and Paige then dipped some Oreos in mustard. And their reactions were surprising!

“It’s salty and sweet,” said Paige. “You have to try things once and then you make a judgment call.”

“It’s kinda all right,” said Roy after trying this unusual combo. “I’m sorry for raising my voice at you,” he said to Paige.

“This is the best one,” said JHud.

Potato chips with lime, adobo hot sauce, mustard, and Splenda

The final food combo was compliments of Jennifer, who swears by this snack made of potato chips covered in lime juice, adobo hot sauce, and mustard, with the whole thing sprinkled with Splenda. Say what?!

Roy was dubious, but after taking a bite, he changed his tune.

“Yo,” said Roy with a smile. He even went back for seconds!

Looks like we know which bizarre food combo is worth the hype!