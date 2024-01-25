Chef Zo’s Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast Recipe

Celebrity chef Lorenzo Espada — also known as Chef Zo — stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to demonstrate to Jennifer Hudson and her audience how to make some of the mouthwatering recipes from his cookbook “Somethin’ Outta Nothin’.”

Chef Zo prepared Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast, a dish that captures all the flavors of a sweet potato pie, but for breakfast!

The self-taught chef said his fiancée is his biggest advisor. “That’s my critic, that’s my taste-tester. She lets me know if it’s good or if it’s not good,” he told JHud. “I do get some of my recipes from her; I gotta give her credit.”

Make this scrumptious dessert-like dish by following the recipe below! And find out how to make his Southwestern Chicken Dip, too!

Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients:

Filling

1 cup cooked sweet potato

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

Custard

1 cup heavy cream

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon hazelnut syrup

5 thick slices brioche-style bread

5 teaspoons unsalted butter

Salted caramel or maple syrup

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

MAKE THE FILLING: In a small bowl, combine the sweet potato, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, and cloves. Mix well. Transfer the mixture into a small sandwich bag and cut a small opening in one of the bottom corners.

MAKE THE CUSTARD: In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the heavy cream, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and hazelnut syrup. Mix well.

CUT a small slit into the top of each slice of bread big enough to fit your sandwich bag tip.

INSERT the tip of the sandwich bag into the opening in the bread, then add the sweet potato mixture, just until it starts to come out of the opening in the bread. Repeat with the remaining slices.

HEAT 2 teaspoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

LIGHTLY DIP both sides of a stuffed bread slice into the custard (be careful not to soak too much or your French toast will get soggy), then place into the skillet. Repeat with another slice.

COOK until a nice golden-brown crust begins to form, about 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate.

REPEAT steps 5 to 7 with the remaining butter and bread slices. Garnish the French toast with extra sweet potato mixture as desired.

TOP with salted caramel or syrup, sprinkle with powdered sugar, and dive in!