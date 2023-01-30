Comedian Sam Jay Calls Her Experience Working with Eddie Murphy ‘Nerve-Racking’

Comedian Sam Jay may be Eddie Murphy’s co-star in the Netflix film “You People,” but she’s still a superfan!

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson on the January 30 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” writer calls her experience working with the comedy legend “nerve-racking.”

“It’s Eddie Murphy! It’s so scary the whole time!” Sam said.

“I felt like a nerd every time he would show up because I’d get so nervous and sweaty and look at the ground the whole time until he left,” she told JHud.

“I grew up watching him since I was a kid,” she continued. “I grew a tail like he had in ‘Coming to America’… I thought I was Prince Akeem.”

“Did you tell him all of that?” asked Jennifer.

“No! I was too scared to talk to him!” Sam admitted.

In “You People,” Sam plays Mo, Jonah Hill’s character’s best friend who always keeps it real with him. “I think that’s what I am with all my friends,” Sam said. “My homies are always calling and asking me for advice. They’re always like, ‘Yo, I know you’re gonna give it to me straight.’”

“I’m also a soft place to land,” she said. “I bring that masculine energy and that feminine energy. So when you need a hug and you need to come to the bosom, I got that for you too,” she joked.

Sam also discussed her engagement and impending nuptials to her girlfriend of 15 years, Yanise Monét.

“We’re not in a rush to a wedding, but we’re thinking 2024. Martha’s Vineyard, hopefully,” she told JHud. As for how Sam initially came out as a lesbian to her family, it’s a funny, albeit brief, story: “One day I showed up at a family reunion with a short haircut and a girlfriend.”