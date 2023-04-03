What Nika King Wore on the Show

Nika King came to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” dressed to have a good time!

The “Euphoria” star looked super groovy in a bold look featuring a ’60s-inspired print on the March 15 episode of the show. She paired this vintage look with some stylish sunglasses and kitschy earrings.

Nika, who was styled by Ilaria de Plano, wore a pair of stretchy leggings and a one-piece bathing suit as a top designed by avant-garde fashion brand NUVULA.

Meanwhile, JHud went more modern and cozy with her wardrobe, choosing to wear a pair of denim jeans paired with a lavender satin blouse and a shimmery purple robe.

The star of the upcoming action movie “65” shared with Jennifer Hudson why she doesn’t shy away from fans who recognize her from the TV series “Euphoria.”

The actress also talked about how she manifested working with Samuel L. Jackson, as well as the reason behind her launching Rose of Sharon, a nonprofit she created last year in honor of her mother.

“She beat cancer three times, Mother Sharon,” said Nika. “I wanted to help her with her mental health because she was having some issues being diagnosed a third time.”

In addition to assisting her mother in improving her mental health, Nika realized that she could help even more people suffering in silence. “Let me create a nonprofit that really tackles the mental health for the Black community,” she told JHud. “Because getting help is a stigma in our community.

“It’s time for us to take a look at our mental health… and deal with the anxiety, the depression, and the unhealthy eating,” she continued. “I said, let me do my part, so I created Rose of Sharon.”