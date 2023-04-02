What Jessica Williams Wore on the Show

Jessica Williams looked as beautiful as she is hilarious during her appearance on the show!

The “Shrinking” star stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” wearing a gorgeous purple dress with an empire waist, blue flowers, and ruffled shoulders.

Jessica’s bright and beautiful dress comes from Danish fashion house Baum und Pferdgarten. The actress’ silver glitter boots are designed by Brooklyn-based luxury brand Brother Vellies.

“Had so much fun looking like a tall mermaid at the @jenniferhudsonshow today! Thank you for having me JHud & Crew!! I felt sooo welcome!” she wrote on her Instagram.

On the show, Jessica shared how “surreal” it felt to drive Harrison Ford while the two sang Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” while filming their Apple TV+ series.

The comedy star also discussed buying a new house and how she procured the must-have pink kitchen island she always dreamed of by means of her cousin’s connection to an heir of a marble fortune. (True story!)