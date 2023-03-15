JHud’s Sequin Robe Is the Perfect Combo of Casual and Glam

Jennifer Hudson knows how to make jeans look like high fashion!

JHud walked onstage for the March 15 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” rocking a pair of denim jeans paired with a lavender satin blouse and a shimmery purple robe.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne calls this look a “mix of comfy and cute.”

“When you think of a robe, jeans, and block-heeled booties, you would not necessarily picture something very glamorous — but this is JHud we are talking about,” said V.

“This lavender-and-white color-blocked silk satin blouse and sequin robe was the perfect pairing to say ‘Welcome to my home!”’ in a stereotypically casual outfit, just done the Jenniferized way.”

Jennifer accessorized with a sparkly bright blue manicure, light purple eyeshadow, and a gold necklace with a heart pendant. She wore her hair in a high braided ponytail.

During the show, JHud spoke with actress, singer, and author Chrissy Metz, who talked about auditioning for “American Idol” back in the day!

After performing the “Dreamgirls” song “Heavy” for the first round of producers, she was dismissed. She reacted in a very un-Chrissy way, saying, “Something struck me… I was like, ‘This isn’t right!’” A few more producers heard her protest, and she was able to audition again — and she got through to the next round!

“Sometime’s ya gotta protest for what you want!” she advised.

JHud also hosted a game of “Do You Remember?”, where members of the studio join in the fun for a chance to win cash, a TV, and a stay at a luxury hotel resort!