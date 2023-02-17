JHud Goes Against Tradition in a Bright Purple Tweed Outfit

Jennifer Hudson brought new life to a classic fabric with her latest look on the show!

The host was a burst of color while wearing bright purple tweed and a complementary silky satin blouse on the February 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“This is Jennifer’s spin on classic tweed,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “Traditionally, tweed is done in neutral colors, but I Jenniferized this in deep yet bold purple.

“This tweed corset top and trousers are accompanied by a beautiful double-collared blouse by Black-owned luxury brand Sincerely Ria, designed by model, actress, and activist Mariama Diallo.”

“Sincerely Ria is dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing. The clothing is bold and innovative, as inspired by Guinea’s Fulani culture, encouraging women to embrace the higher version of themselves,” states the brand’s website.

“We are dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing while challenging the outdated idea that beauty is pain. Our mission is to celebrate not only a woman’s beauty, but the woman herself.”

According to V, “This was a look Jennifer said ended up being one of her favorites.”

Jennifer recently wore another Sincerely Ria look when she sported a pair of the luxury brand’s maroon trousers on the February 15 episode of the show.

Jennifer wore her favorite color of purple while sitting down with actor Jay Ellis, who chatted about his bromance with “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Glen Powell.

“We formed this bromance while we were filming the movie,” he said of his “boy GP.” “We had a bunch of mutual friends in common, and they were like, ‘Ya’ll gonna love each other,’ and literally, once we got on set, we became the best of friends.”