JHud Goes Bold in Her New Favorite Fashion Color — Orange!

Move over, purple — Jennifer Hudson has a new favorite color to wear!

The host looked lovely on the March 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” while wearing a two-toned orange outfit accessorized with silver bracelets. For her ’do, she wore her hair down in loose waves.

“For this look, we wanted to throw in one of Jennifer’s new favorite colors to wear — orange!” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“These two burnt orange pieces complemented each other perfectly and are from two of my go-to designers that Jennifer loves!” V revealed. The knit collared top is a Pumpkin Spice Schoolgirl Polo Top by Dannijo, a lifestyle brand founded by two sisters known for its statement jewelry.

Meanwhile, the satin high-waisted trousers are by Ramy Brook, a luxury brand that uses silk fabrics and lively colors in its collection.

“Be sure to be on the lookout for more orange looks in the future,” advised V.

During the show, JHud chatted with comedian Jo Koy, who spoke fondly of his ex-wife, whom he still calls his best friend!

“My ex-wife is my best friend,” he told JHud. “We’re a team. We made this kid, so let’s share this as a family.

“I love her,” he continued. “I bought her a house right next to my house. She’s my ride or die.”