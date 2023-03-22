JHud Looks Decadent in a Chocolate Brown Dress

Jennifer Hudson is leaning on one of her recent go-to colors for her latest look.

The host donned a shimmery brown body-hugging dress for the March 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne calls this outfit “the perfect nude tone with a touch of shimmer.”

“This beautiful chocolate tone has become one of Jennifer’s go tos,” V added.

JHud finished off the look with a cobalt-blue manicure, a super cute bob with bangs, and a gold necklace reading “17” — because she’s the 17th recipient of the EGOT, of course!

This look calls back to a similar outfit JHud donned in October, when she rocked a brown Hervé Léger dress with the very same copper Paris Texas boots she wore on Tuesday’s show!

She also looked stunning in a brown Aritzia jogging suit worn with a sparkly Ted Baker tank and Sam Edelman suede boots in another October episode.

During the show, JHud sat down with her look-alike Coco Jones, who plays Hilary Banks on the Peacock series “Bel-Air.”

“People say, who would you want to play you? And I see your name keep popping up,” JHud told the singer-actress.

“I get people saying you all the time… ‘Are you Coco Jones?’ I don’t tell them I’m Jennifer Hudson, but I be like, ‘Coco Jones? No, but thank you!’”

“I take it as such a compliment,” Coco replied. “You know you have been so impactful in my life, watching a beautiful, dark-skinned woman just killing it.”

Jennifer also chatted with Skai Jackson, who has been in the limelight for over two decades — and she’s not even 21 years old!

The 20-year-old model-actress told JHud she booked her first modeling job at 9 months old and walked her first runway at fashion week at age 4.

“I remember being the smallest one backstage,” she told JHud. “I’m only five feet tall, so at that time I was little little. I was nervous, but it never felt like work. I was excited. I had a lot of confidence at that age.”