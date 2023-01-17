JHud's Crystal Cami Transforms an Understated Outfit

Jennifer Hudson was a vision on Tuesday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," wearing a shimmering see-through tank top over an ivory blouse and sandy pink skirt.

“Everyone knows Jennifer loves her sparkle,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “The challenge was to be understated but still Jenniferized, so this neutral color palette of tans, taupes, and cream came to mind, giving a muted feel. And the crystal cami was the Jennifer touch it needed to make the look fully her own.”

JHud is always the epitome of style, but the TV host had to give it up to another modern-day fashion queen.

“We gotta give it up to the former first lady, Michelle Obama!” JHud said. “It’s her 59th birthday today!”

“Have you all seen her fashion lately, though?” she asked her studio audience. “She real cute!”

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

As Jennifer fawned over the former First Lady, a slideshow of Michelle’s most recent looks flashed by.

“Look at this look! Okay, so when you see me walking around with that look, I stole it from Michelle, okay?” she said.

“Give it to us, Michelle! Work your royal runway, sis!”

Jennifer also shared a funny story about the first lady wanting to meet her son, Little David, when he was still a baby.

JHud and Michelle were attending The BET Honors together 13 years ago when Michelle asked to meet her son. “When the first lady moves — when I say the world stops, it stops.

“They stopped the whole program, and everyone had to stand still wherever they were until she made her way all the way through the hallway, up to my dressing room just to meet my little munchkin, my Little David, as a baby.”

Michelle and JHud clearly have a connection. “When she was in office, she’d say, ‘Jennifer, just come on over to the house.’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘You mean the White House?!’”