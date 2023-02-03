Join JHud in Celebrating Hip-Hop and Black Women Business Owners
Music February 03, 2023
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards® take place this Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But you can get the party started tonight!
In celebration of Grammy® weekend and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Mastercard has teamed up with Black women-owned business Femme It Forward to host a weekend of events that will bring legacy hip-hop artists together with entrepreneurs to highlight the strength and dexterity of Black businesswomen and artists.
By sharing the stories of groundbreaking women in hip-hop and fearless small business owners, Mastercard will help inspire the next generation of Black women entrepreneurs.
The main event will be full of fun surprises and performances — and Jennifer will be there, too!
The fun kicks off tonight, February 3, at 8 p.m. PST. Join JHud in celebrating hip-hop and Black women by catching a livestream of the event on Mastercard’s social media channels, with replays of the event available on Mastercard’s Facebook page.
See you there!