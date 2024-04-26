Zendaya Says ‘Maybe’ to Releasing New Music and Shares How She Overcame Her Stage Fright

Could the world possibly be getting new Zendaya music ?

Though the Emmy Award-winning actress can often be heard singing in her projects, from “The Greatest Showman” to “Euphoria,” it’s been 11 years since she released her self-titled debut album.

During her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Zendaya didn’t rule out the possibility of releasing new music!

“I love music,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the show. “Being in the music industry, maybe it didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together, sometimes it can not feel so good.”

The “Challengers” star said with “the right timing” she would consider releasing new tunes to the public. “I like creating it for myself,” she said. “If there was a moment, maybe I would, ya know, put out a little something.

“We’ll see!” she teased. “But maybe.”

Even if she does release another album, don’t expect to see her go on tour to promote it.

“I have bad memories of performing live when I was a kid,” she told JHud. “I can’t. I can’t do it. It drives me crazy. I’m too nervous. I don’t want to not do good and let people down.”

She did make one exception in 2023, when she made a surprise appearance at the Coachella music festival during British musician Labrinth’s set. The two sang Labrinth’s “All for Us,” the tune she performed in the Season 1 finale of “Euphoria.”

“He asked me if I wanted to come and perform, and immediately I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely not.’ I was like, ‘I can’t. I can’t do that,’” she recalled.

“I am quite introverted, on the shy side,” she explained. “Acting and these kinds of things have allowed me to open myself up,” she shared, but said that she still has stage fright performing live.

Zendaya told Jennifer that she convinced herself to go through with it despite her stage fright.

“Dude, you can’t hide from this, run from this forever,” she recalled telling herself. “You’re gonna want to be on a stage and perform live once in your life at least. What better place to do it than with someone I admire and respect? And it’s his set, it’s not mine, so I could just enjoy being with him.”

Zendaya performed the number with Labrinth to massive applause from the crowd. At first, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star wasn’t thrilled with how it went.

“I was upset because it wasn’t my best. I felt like I couldn’t hear anything,” she told Jennifer. “The audience was so loud that all I heard was feedback and audience.

“I’m just gonna look like I’m having fun and we’re gonna deal with it later,” she remembered thinking during the set.

“That’s a performer!” replied JHud.

Zendaya continued, “After, I had another little moment with myself, and I was like, ‘Dude, instead of beating yourself up over this, remember the reason you couldn’t hear yourself is because people were singing with you, people were screaming, they were excited.

“I eventually was able to enjoy it and be grateful for it and it was really, really special,” she said. “It was a beautiful introduction back into being back on a stage.”