Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Red-Carpet Looks

Zendaya is fashion ’s It Girl of the moment, turning heads with her stylish outfits wherever she goes. (Including “The Jennifer Hudson Show” !)

During her intimate chat with Jennifer Hudson , the star revealed her favorite red-carpet looks from the past year.

“I’ve been wearing a lot of clothes this year!” said Zendaya. She’s not kidding! The actress has spent the last year flying around the world promoting two high-profile projects: the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two” and the tennis drama “Challengers.” The Emmy Award-winning star exclusively works with her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

On the show, the “Euphoria” star revealed that her favorite recent red-carpet look was the Thierry Mugler archival robot suit she wore to the “Dune: Part Two” premiere in London.

The metallic suit, named “Maschinenmensch” (Human Machine), was crafted in 1995 and took six months to make.

“I was pretty honored to be able to wear it,” shared Zendaya.

Another favorite was the sleek white gown from designer Thom Browne she wore for the “Challengers” premiere in London. The sleeveless, collared dress features a pattern of tiny tennis rackets, and looks straight out of country club couture.

Zendaya revealed that her stylist Law didn’t show her any sketches or photos of the dress beforehand, so it was a complete surprise when she saw it for the first time. “I was very happy with it,” she told Jennifer.

Both these looks follow Zendaya’s penchant for what she called “theme dressing.”

“It’s so fun when you have such rich references in the films already to just play and have fun and experiment with that,” she said. “Sometimes it’s literal, sometimes you create a character.”

Her theme dressing continued to her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she wore a “tennis ball green” outfit comprising a knit pencil skirt, bra top, and slouchy cardigan.

She also revealed how her bold fashion choices affect her confidence. “I’m a naturally shy person, so fashion allows me [to express myself],” she said. “You put this thing on, and I’m this woman, I can come out, and I’m Zendaya now.”

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

Zendaya’s eye-catching outfits over the years have made her a style icon, and she’s set to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night. So what does being co-chair entail? “I don’t really know. I’ve never co-chaired before,” she admitted.

The star revealed that out of all of her Met Gala looks over the years, her favorite is the Joan of Arc-inspired Versace gown she wore in 2018.

As for what she’ll wear to this year’s Met Gala, she has no idea. “I don’t have a dress yet,” she revealed. “I can’t even spoil the look, don’t have one!”

Thanks to Jennifer’s gift to Zendaya — a dog-sized tennis outfit with little booties adorned with tiny tennis balls — her beloved schnauzer, Noon, can be as stylish as his owner!

“This is amazing!” said Zendaya, squealing with delight upon seeing the custom outfit. “He’s going to hate me!”