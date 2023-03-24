The Isley Brothers Reveal That ‘Shout’ Was Recorded in One Take

Sometimes music magic happens in an instant!

Iconic music group The Isley Brothers appeared on the March 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to promote their album “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” and perform a special rendition of their classic song “Shout” with JHud!

During their appearance, the brothers Ronnie and Ernie Isley revealed that their iconic single “Shout” was recorded in one take.

The group was performing a live show and was responding in the moment to the crowd’s enthusiasm. Record producers loved what they saw and asked the Isley Brothers to head to the studio to try to capture the energy of what they saw live.

“We went back to the studio, and we did it one time, just one time,” Ronnie told Jennifer Hudson. “It felt like the world opened up.

“That was the beginning,” he added. “The Lord blessed us with that.”

The duo was very close with Jennifer’s idol, Aretha Franklin. But it was Jennifer who had something special to share with them about Aretha’s final days.

“I was one of the last people to talk to her right before she passed,” Jennifer told the brothers. “The one thing she got out, and she started singing y’all’s song, and she stopped and said, ‘Jennifer, you know who that is, don’t you?’

“That’s The Isley Brothers,” JHud remembered Aretha saying.

“I just wanted to share that with y’all, because she was dear and special to us all,” she said.

It just so happens that Ron recalled speaking to Aretha years ago about none other than JHud! “She was my friend for 60 years,” he began. “She said, ‘Who’s gonna play my part?’” he said of who would portray Aretha in a movie about her life.

Ron’s wife responded to the Queen of Soul, “Only one person can play that role and sing. Jennifer Hudson.”

“We stayed on the phone for three or four hours after that, talking about your movie,” he added.

Jennifer teamed up with The Isley Brothers for a special rendition of the group’s classic song “Shout”!