Meet California Busker Cameron David (Who Got to Sing with JHud Twice!)

Jennifer Hudson reunited with the street performer she shared a special moment with when they performed her all-time favorite song!

Back in November 2022, Jennifer Hudson told the audience what happened when she came across a musician while riding her bike on the Venice Beach boardwalk.

She shared a clip of herself singing what she calls her favorite song, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” as the busker played on the guitar.

That busker’s name is Cameron David, and JHud just had to have him on the show!

On the March 2 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Cameron revealed that he had been performing for four hours on the beach before Jennifer joined him at the mic.

“I see this very stylish-looking lady,” he said, recalling seeing JHud on the boardwalk. “I remember you walk up to me, and when you started singing with me, there was this lady… she’s like, ‘Kid, do you know who that is? That’s Jennifer Hudson!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, and I’m Ryan Reynolds.’

“Then you started singing,” Cameron said. “Yeah, that’s probably Jennifer Hudson singing on my microphone right now!”

The whole time he was shaking. “Oh, please, just don’t let me mess this up!” he remembered thinking.

“Meanwhile, she’s killing it!” he said. “Everybody in the café stops… they’re watching her sing, their mouths dropped. That’s the effect Miss Jennifer Hudson has on people.”

Cameron only just started performing live during his junior year of high school. Stuck at home quarantining during the pandemic, he couldn’t play basketball at school anymore and he was looking for a new hobby.

One day, he put on the 2016 movie musical “La La Land” and was inspired to learn to perform the Oscar-winning song “City of Stars.”

He then began practicing singing and playing guitar in his garage, which led him to performing live in public… and now he’s on national TV!