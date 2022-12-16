Listen to JHud's Holiday House Party Playlist 2022

Christmas is Jennifer Hudson's favorite holiday for a multitude of reasons. Most importantly, it's the time for giving and being with the ones you love.

Whether you're decorating the tree and wrapping gifts or gathering with friends and family, there's always a reason to enjoy some good music. That's why we've selected some festive tunes to help you get in the holiday spirit!

If you know anything about Jennifer, you won't be surprised to see legends like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder and Celine Dion made the cut. And there's plenty more throwbacks where that came from: Destiny's Child and Boyz II Men also make an appearance.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify playlist.

We can't forget some of the incredible music guests we've had on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" this year — Sheryl Lee Ralph, Toni Braxton, Kelly Rowland, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. The holidays just wouldn't be the same without them!

And of course, you can't have JHud's Holiday House Party without including some powerful vocals from The Princess of Soul herself. From the host's iconic "Oh Santa!" collaboration with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande to the gospel classic "Be Grateful" from the 2013 holiday film "Black Nativity" -- and many more!

Bring on the Jennifer Hudson Christmas album!