Reneé Rapp: Get to Know ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Star

Though you may know Reneé Rapp from playing Leighton on the HBO series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” her real passion is for performing music.

“I started singing from the time that I could talk,” she told Jennifer Hudson during her appearance on the January 26 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The 23-year-old actress-singer-songwriter chatted about New Year’s resolutions (“to be okay with being proud of myself”), touring life, and playing teen icon Regina George on Broadway and soon on the big screen.

Get to know more about this powerhouse performer!

She calls JHud her "vocal bible"

“You and maybe, like, two other people are my vocal bible,” she told JHud, then mentioned Beyoncé and Jazmine Sullivan.

Reneé was in for quite a treat when Jennifer asked her to duet with her on a Jazmine Sullivan song, “In Love with Another Man.”

“This is the best day of my life!” said a beaming Reneé before launching into a powerful performance of the ballad with JHud.

She won Best Actress at the Jimmy Awards

At age 18, Reneé won Best Performance by an Actress at the 10th Annual Jimmy Awards, which honor the best in high school musical theater across the country. She won a $10,000 scholarship and earned the attention of both Broadway and Hollywood.

She played Regina George on Broadway

Reneé was cast as queen bee Regina George in the Broadway adaptation of the hit movie “Mean Girls.” She’s set to reprise her role in the upcoming movie adaptation of the stage adaptation of the movie. (Got that?)

Her debut album is out now

She shared that the title for her debut album, “Everything to Everyone,” was inspired by how she used to feel, but she has since evolved to focus more on her own needs. “I feel like now I don’t feel like I have to be everything for everybody. Now I feel like I can be in my bag and do my thing instead of fix everyone else’s stuff.”

Hear more of Reneé’s music and get more information by visiting reneerapp.com.