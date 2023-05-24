JHud Sends 7-Year-Old Dancer Eseniia Mikheeva to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions!

Sponsored by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions | When Jennifer Hudson found out that Eseniia Mikheeva — a 7-year-old dancer who recently immigrated to the United States and went viral for her incredible moves — had never been to a waterpark before, she knew she had to send this tiny dancer to the Home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions!

JHud sent Eseniia and her parents, Aleksandr and Marina, to Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, Texas, for an unforgettable summer getaway!

During their once-in-a-lifetime trip, Eseniia and her parents experienced every twist and turn of the most exciting waterslides, played endless games at the resort’s Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, competed in a thrilling round of laser tag, relaxed at the spa, and met Kalahari friend Kya the Elephant. From savory to sweet, the family indulged in amazing resort dining that they won’t soon forget!

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, with locations in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Every Kalahari location features well-appointed guestrooms, suites, and villas, signature on-site restaurants, unique retail shops, and game rooms, as well as a full-service spa, a family-friendly adventure park, and a state-of-the-art convention center – all under one roof!

To help get them ready for some summer fun, JHud gave everyone in her live studio audience two all-day passes to a Kalahari Resorts waterpark!

Kalahari Resorts provide an all-under-one-roof experience that the whole family is sure to enjoy!

We want to help you jumpstart your summer vacation, so “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with Kalahari to offer you 30% off your summer getaway when you enter promo code JHUDSHOW at checkout*!

Make more memories with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions by visiting kalahariresorts.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

*Promo code valid now through May 31, 2023.. Blackout dates and exclusions apply. Valid only on overnight stays June 7, 2023 – December 31, 2023.