These 5 Brothers Are Spreading Positivity in the Cutest Way Possible

Sponsored by LEGOLAND California Resort | This blended family of seven is bringing joy to the world by showing the deep bond of brotherhood.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson welcomed the Evans family from Chicago, Illinois: dad Samuel Evans, mom Tateona Adams, and their five boys: Devan (9), Tristan (8), Demari (7), Carter (6) and Josiah (3).

The family regularly posts videos featuring the brothers being loving toward one another. Each morning, these adorable boys do a group hug before their youngest brother gets on the school bus. They also make videos to wish a great day to their followers, in hopes of spreading love and positivity to others.

“We just wanted to start spreading a lot of positivity and love within the Black community,” Samuel told Jennifer. “As a Black family, you know, having all these boys in the house, I want them to understand that loving each other is important and that should always be at the forefront before anything else.”

Samuel and Tateona met at a Christmas party and bonded over raising two boys as single parents. They later got pregnant with their youngest and are now engaged.

Samuel is dedicated to showing his five boys what it is to be a man. He grew up with two brothers in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, where they were taught to be competitive and often hostile toward each other.

He decided to break the cycle with his own children, teaching them love and respect toward one’s family is above all else.

Samuel told Jennifer that the key to raising children is to be present in their lives and be an example of what kind of person you want them to be. He makes sure that he shows them lots of love every day and is involved in the things they love to do.

He makes sure that he is “being that example for them and really giving that image that they need in order to grow up and be great men.”

As a special Father’s Day gift, Jennifer surprised this amazing family with a two-night stay at LEGOLAND California Resort and tickets to the park!

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

LEGOLAND California Resort invites you to come play and explore the new Dino Valley this summer. The family theme park has over 60 rides, shows and attractions along with SEA LIFE Aquarium, which is just steps away from the park’s entrance. You can meet the new costume characters, dig for dinosaur bones, and ride Explorer River Quest in search of the giant T-Rex made of LEGO bricks! Jennifer surprised the Evans family with a two-night stay at Legoland Hotel and park passes for the whole family right before Father’s Day! Learn more at legoland.com .