Meet Texas A&M Physics Professor Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova

Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova teaches physics at Texas A&M University. Her engaging lectures and over-the-top science experiments have always been a hit with her students, but she’s now loved by people all over the world thanks to videos of her engaging experiments going viral on TikTok!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The eccentric educator appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show how you can perform unbelievable physics experiments at home without any special scientific equipment.

For example, Dr. Tatiana’s potato experiment, a demonstration of the concept of inertia, requires just a mallet, a kitchen knife, and a potato.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She also shows how to make a man-made cloud — indoors! — by using just boiling water and liquid nitrogen. (We can’t say we blame JHud taking a few steps back for safety!)

“I like what I teach and try to share my excitement with the students,” she writes on her teacher profile for Texas A&M.

“Despite the growing size of the classes, ‘I never teach a class, I teach a student,’” she writes. “My favorite quote from students' evaluations is ‘I can't help but see physics everywhere I go now. It's pretty neat.’”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

See all of her outrageous experiments by following her on TikTok!