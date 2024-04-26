Cancer Survivor Surprised with Proposal — and a Caribbean Vacation!

Sponsored by The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort | A newly engaged couple whose proposal went viral is being celebrated by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” !

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Angelica May and Imeek Watkins from Wilmington, North Carolina, to the show to help commemorate two exciting life changes for the couple.

Angelica and Imeek are high school sweethearts and recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Last year, Angelica was diagnosed with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer. Though it was a difficult journey and 16 rounds of chemo, in March 2024, Angelica was able to ring the bell for her final cancer treatment!

“Support is a big thing going through something like this,” Angelica told Jennifer of how Imeek and her community helped her while she went through treatment. “I feel like that played a huge part.”

Imeek and the couple’s family and friends were there to celebrate her last round of chemo — but Angelica had no idea that Imeek was going to propose, too!

Imeek revealed to Jennifer that he decided to ask Angelica to marry him when she rang the bell at her final treatment since all her friends and family would be there already. He had no idea the video of their surprise proposal would go viral with thousands of views from all over the world!

Imeek and Angelica are now focused on planning their wedding for October, which is Angelica’s birthday month as well as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I feel great,” Angelica said. “I feel like myself. I’m not depressed or in that dark place I was in. I’m free. I beat cancer!”

After a year of cancer treatments, Jennifer thought Angelica and Imeek deserved a break. So she surprised the engaged couple with a six-night Caribbean vacation at The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort!

