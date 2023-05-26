You Need to Know These 28 Inspiring Black Women Business Owners

Sponsored by Mastercard | If you’ve been watching “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” you know about our partnership with Mastercard and their Strivers Initiative, which supports Black women business owners.

As part of the Strivers Initiative, Mastercard seeks to spotlight entrepreneurs who are passionate about their business and have made an impact on their community.

This season, Jennifer Hudson and Mastercard have shined a light on 28 Black woman-owned businesses, invested $125,000 into their companies, and provided them a national platform to tell their stories, amplify their voices, and celebrate their achievements.

Together we built a rotating pop-up Strivers Experience for audience members of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to learn more about and support each of these businesses.

JHud also hosted an amazing luncheon on the Warner Bros. lot with 16 local Black women business owners, as well as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, for an afternoon of celebration and networking.

Take a look back at these phenomenal women entrepreneurs and their inspiring stories!

