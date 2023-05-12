Coils to Locs: Learn More About This Business Providing Curly Wigs to Women of Color

Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on two sisters who have teamed up to help women of color suffering hair loss.

Dianne Austin and Pamela Shaddock from Boston, Massachusetts, appeared on the May 12 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to talk about their business Coils to Locs, a distribution company that makes wigs that are coily, curly, or braided, with their main demographic being women of color.

After Dianne was diagnosed with breast cancer, she sought to purchase a wig that matched her hair type. She discovered that the only wigs covered by her insurance were all straight or wavy, looking nothing like her natural curly hair.

Meanwhile, her sister Pamela was suffering from traction alopecia, caused by having too tight cornrows, weaves, or braids.

Realizing that other Black women and women of color must be having the same difficulties finding a wig that resembled their natural hair, the sisters launched Coils to Locs in 2019.

Their wigs, made from a soft, high-quality synthetic Japanese fiber that resembles human hair, fit the requirements to be covered by insurance and also bring diversity to the wigs available in medical centers.

Almost 50% of Black women in the US — that’s about 12 million Black women — are dealing with hair loss due to autoimmune diseases, chemotherapy, medications, lupus, and more. That’s 12 million people that Dianne and Pamela are hoping to help bring more confidence to through their natural-looking wigs.

Coils to Locs wigs are currently available in 16 hospitals across the U.S., but they are in talks to partner with other hospitals and medical centers all over the world. Their wigs are also available to purchase directly from their website.

Learn more by visiting coilstolocs.com.