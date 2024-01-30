Tuxedo Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Recipe

These super cute tuxedo chocolate-covered strawberries are a great dessert for your Grammy Awards watch party, or any event where you want your goodies to be dressed in formal garb!

Ingredients:

18 medium fresh strawberries with stems

1 cup vanilla or white chips

3 1/2 teaspoons shortening, divided

Instructions:

LINE a tray or baking sheet with waxed paper; set aside. Wash strawberries and pat until completely dry.

MELT vanilla chips and 1 1/2 teaspoons shortening at 70% power in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until smooth. Dip each strawberry until two-thirds is coated, forming the tuxedo shirt, allowing excess to drip off. Place on prepared tray; chill for 30 minutes or until set.

MELT chocolate chips and remaining shortening. To form the tuxedo jacket, dip each side of berry into chocolate from the tip of the strawberry to the top of vanilla coating. Repeat on the other side, leaving a white V-shape in the center. Set remaining chocolate aside. Chill berries for 30 minutes or until set.

REMELT remaining chocolate if necessary. Using melted chocolate and a round number 2 pastry tip, pipe a bow tie at the top of the white V and three buttons down the front of the shirt. Chill for 30 minutes or until set.

ENJOY! Store in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to 1 day.