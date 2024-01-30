Grammy Awards: Fun Dessert Recipes to Celebrate Music’s Biggest Night

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 4, and no Grammys watch party is complete without fun snacks!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige showed how to make adorable and delicious desserts on theme for music’s biggest night.

Head below to find the recipes for these super cute Grammys-inspired goodies!

Tuxedo Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Ingredients:

18 medium fresh strawberries with stems

1 cup vanilla or white chips

3 1/2 teaspoons shortening, divided

Instructions:

LINE a tray or baking sheet with waxed paper; set aside. Wash strawberries and pat until completely dry.

MELT vanilla chips and 1 1/2 teaspoons shortening at 70% power in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until smooth. Dip each strawberry until two-thirds is coated, forming the tuxedo shirt, allowing excess to drip off. Place on prepared tray; chill for 30 minutes or until set.

MELT chocolate chips and remaining shortening. To form the tuxedo jacket, dip each side of berry into chocolate from the tip of the strawberry to the top of vanilla coating. Repeat on the other side, leaving a white V-shape in the center. Set remaining chocolate aside. Chill berries for 30 minutes or until set.

REMELT remaining chocolate if necessary. Using melted chocolate and a round number 2 pastry tip, pipe a bow tie at the top of the white V and three buttons down the front of the shirt. Chill for 30 minutes or until set.

ENJOY! Store in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to 1 day.

Grammy Winner Envelope Jam-Filled Wontons

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberry jam

3 cups vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

PLACE square wonton wrappers inside a damp paper towel to keep them pliable as you’re folding them.

PLACE a wonton wrapper on a lined baking sheet so that it is oriented as a diamond instead of a square.

FOLD the two side points to the middle, then fold up the bottom point to the middle, as shown above. It’s helpful to dip your index finger in water and press along the seams of the wonton envelope to seal it so no jam leaks out during frying.

FOLD the bottom point of the envelope under the flap, pressing to secure. Allow the wonton envelopes to dry slightly before filling them.

OPEN the envelope gently and spoon in a teaspoon of strawberry jam.

SEAL the envelope by folding down the top flap. Again, it helps to run a wet finger around the top edge of the envelope to help the wonton wrapper dough stick together. Press to secure.

HEAT vegetable oil over a medium-high burner and add the wonton envelopes, being careful not to crowd the pan.

FRY until golden brown, then drain on paper towels.

SERVE dusted with powdered sugar.

ENJOY!

Bucket of Popcorn Cupcakes

Ingredients:

Striped paper baking cups

Vanilla or funfetti cupcake recipe

Mini marshmallows

Corn syrup

Broiler

Instructions:

BAKE the cupcakes in grease-proof striped baking cups. The paper of the cup is sturdy, so you don’t need to use a cupcake tin.

USE light corn syrup as a sweet, edible, sticky glue for the top of your cupcakes. Let the baked cupcakes cool completely, then paint the tops of the cupcakes with corn syrup.

ARRANGE the mini marshmallows on the sticky domes of the cupcakes, packing them tightly so that as little of the cupcake shows as possible.

PLACE the marshmallow-topped cupcakes back in the oven, but this time under the broiler for a few seconds. Watch the cupcakes very carefully; you’re looking for the marshmallows to puff.

ENJOY!